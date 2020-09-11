comscore Ferd Lewis: College hoops coaches float idea that is true madness | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Ferd's Words | Sports

Ferd Lewis: College hoops coaches float idea that is true madness

  • By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

It isn’t often that Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame coaches Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams and Jim Boehim get shut down on the same day. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard
Next Story
Television and radio - Sept. 11, 2020

Scroll Up