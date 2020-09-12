comscore Judge rules for Office of Hawaiian Affairs, but auditor wants the minutes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Judge rules for Office of Hawaiian Affairs, but auditor wants the minutes

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 <strong>“We simply want OHA to be transparent so we can complete an important audit of the LLCs.”</strong> <strong>Les Kondo</strong> <em>State auditor</em>

    “We simply want OHA to be transparent so we can complete an important audit of the LLCs.”

    Les Kondo

    State auditor

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs claimed victory Friday after a 1st Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of its suit against state Auditor Les Kondo. Read more

