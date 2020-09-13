Letters: State, county leaders must work together; Plan for fewer but wealthier visitors; Stepping out alone doesn’t make sense

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is asking Mayor Kirk Caldwell to be more lenient in his restrictions (“Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green asks for loosening of latest Oahu stay-at-home order,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9). Read more

State, county leaders must work together

Lt. Gov. Josh Green is asking Mayor Kirk Caldwell to be more lenient in his restrictions (“Hawaii Lt. Gov. Josh Green asks for loosening of latest Oahu stay-at-home order,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9).

I am so confused. The mayor needs consent from the governor to impose restrictions.

Where is the communication between the lieutenant governor and the governor?

We need restrictions to get control of the virus, but good common-sense restrictions that will be accepted easily by the public. Our leaders need to work as a team, one for all and all for one.

Bob Naka

Mililani

Plan for fewer but wealthier visitors

The consensus among the local population, except for those directly associated with tourism, is that last year’s 10.4 million visitors severely impacted our enjoyment of trails, beaches, parks and special places. The clogged roads are another area of aggravation.

Now is the time to assemble a blue-ribbon task force to guide change back to far fewer but high-end visitors. Otherwise it will be “business as usual.”

Get as many forward-thinking people representing all areas of the industry and populace to brainstorm solutions. What better time than now with everything shut down? When the airlines restart it will be too late to make any significant progress on this issue.

At least it’s something to contemplate other than the number of cases of COVID-19, the rail fiasco and the upcoming elections.

Marion Walker

Kaneohe

Stepping out alone doesn’t make sense

Hikers going it alone on our trails? Parents or caregivers abandoning children, kupuna or disabled people in the parks, arriving at beaches together and playing in the water together but having to sit apart on the beaches?

Will they cancel the citations for people who dared to sit alone on a beach the day before?

I support restrictions to keep us safe, and I know it’s hard for the police to keep up with the changing rules, or to decide who’s related to whom, but this generalized “alone” idea has so many pitfalls that I actually felt embarrassed for the mayor when he announced them (“Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell extends stay-at-home, work-from-home order,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 9).

David Chappell

Kaneohe

Congress squabbles as businesses close

As we watch Congress battle for a fair stimulus package, I feel like I’m watching two mean girls fighting to be head cheerleader.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is highly inflexible when she’s offered a reasonable compromise in the latest round of stimulus talks. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t include stimulus checks because the alleged rise in the stock market is an indicator that all is well in our country.

These two millionaires, who are not affected by the economy, are using this opportunity as payback for all the slights they’ve experienced politically.

As people are evicted and businesses close, they’ll work on this problem for an hour a day until one of them blinks. Pathetic.

Trish Demello

Kailua

Loss of farmland to solar is insane

Thank you for bringing to light the fact that solar farms are displacing tomato farms. Reporter Andrew Gomes wrote that last year 200 acres in Kunia, which grew tomatoes and bell peppers, were displaced by a solar farm (“Farmland becoming food vs. fuel battleground,” Star-Advertiser, Aug. 17). You displayed the story prominently but it escaped the notice of many of my friends, who are now aghast at this insanity.

I hope you will let your readers know that the Land Use Commission is now considering allowing the same thing to happen in Ewa Beach, this time on land owned by the Navy. This parcel produces 80% of locally grown tomatoes.

Pearl Johnson

Kaneohe

Hawaii votes could get prominence

In past national elections, it was easy for Hawaii voters to feel their vote didn’t count. Often the results were announced before we had counted our votes. This time is different. Because so many states have so many different requirements for mail-in voting and different deadlines, we could be among the first to tabulate.

To make our votes even more potent, we could encourage some friend or relative on the mainland to vote. There is a great website, “Plan your Vote,” where you can access the voting requirements for whatever state your relative or friend lives in. A little research and you could help someone who might not otherwise vote due to confusion over new rules.

Let us double the impact of our votes. Remember to register by Oct. 5 and send in your ballot here ASAP.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

