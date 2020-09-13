Letters: State, county leaders must work together; Plan for fewer but wealthier visitors; Stepping out alone doesn’t make sense
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Mayor Kirk Caldwell speaks at a press conference on Aug. 25. Also at the press conference were, from left, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and Gov. David Ige.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree