Television and radio — Sept. 13, 2020

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
|*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|AUTO RACING
|Formula One Tuscany Grand Prix
|3:05 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|IndyCar Mid-Ohio, Race 2
|7 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|BASEBALL
|Regional coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Brewers
|8 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Angels at Rockies
|9 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|10 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Giants at Padres
|10 a.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Astros at Dodgers
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
|Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets
|7 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Wings vs. Liberty
|6 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Aces vs. Storm
|9 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|6
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 15
|1 a.m.
|CNBC
|NA/116
|176
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Seahawks at Falcons
|7 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Dolphins at Patriots
|7 a.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Buccaneers at Saints
|10:25 a.m.
|KHON
|3
|3
|Cowboys at Rams
|2:30 p.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|GOLF
|European Portugal Masters
|2:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA ANA Inspiration
|8 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA Safeway Open
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Champions Sanford International***
|3:30 p.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|Game 4: Lightning vs. Islanders
|9 a.m.
|KHNL
|8
|8
|MOTORCYCLES
|MotoAmerica Superbike
|9 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOCCER
|English Premier: West Brom vs. Leicester City
|2:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Spanish: Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad
|3:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Spanish: Villarreal vs. Huesca
|6:20 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|French: PSG vs. Marseille
|8:50 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Mexican: Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul
|4 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED
|Team Reed vs. Team Ocasio
|7 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders
|10 a.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|SURFING
|Tweed Coast Pro
|11 a.m.
|SURF
|NA/250
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP Kitzbuhel, WTA Istanbul finals
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|U.S. Open, men’s final
|10 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|ATP/WTA Rome
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|
MONDAY
|BASEBALL
|Regional Coverage
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|1:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Athletics at Mariners
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Dodgers at Padres
|3 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres (in progress)
|4:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Steelers at Giants
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Titans at Broncos
|4:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|Game 5: Stars vs. Golden Knights
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Sheffield U. vs. Wolvrhmptn
|6:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Turkish: Hatayspor vs. Basaksehir
|6:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA Rome
|Midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Raiders at Panthers
|7 a.m.
|830AM
|NFL: Seahawks at Falcons
|7 a.m.
|990AM
|NFL: Packers at Vikings
|7 a.m.
|1420-AM
|NFL: Browns at Ravens
|7 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Chargers at Bengals
|10:05 a.m./JIP after Packers-Vikings
|1420-AM
|NFL: Cardinals at 49ers
|10:25 a.m./JIP after Browns-Ravens
|1500-AM
|NFL: Cowboys at Rams
|2:20 p.m.
|1420-AM
|MONDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Steelers at Giants
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Titans at Broncos
|4:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
