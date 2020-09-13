comscore Television and radio — Sept. 13, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio — Sept. 13, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 am
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
TV
TODAY  
AUTO RACING
Formula One Tuscany Grand Prix 3:05 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
IndyCar Mid-Ohio, Race 2 7 a.m. KHNL 8 8
BASEBALL
Regional coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Brewers 8 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
Angels at Rockies 9 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 10 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Giants at Padres 10 a.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Astros at Dodgers 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
Game 6: Clippers vs. Nuggets 7 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Wings vs. Liberty 6 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Aces vs. Storm 9 a.m. KITV 4 6
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 15 1 a.m. CNBC NA/116 176
FOOTBALL: NFL
Seahawks at Falcons 7 a.m. KHON 3 3
Dolphins at Patriots 7 a.m. KGMB 7 7
Buccaneers at Saints 10:25 a.m. KHON 3 3
Cowboys at Rams 2:30 p.m. KHNL 8 8
GOLF
European Portugal Masters 2:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA ANA Inspiration 8 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA Safeway Open noon GOLF 30/216 86
Champions Sanford International*** 3:30 p.m. GOLF 30/216 86
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Game 4: Lightning vs. Islanders 9 a.m. KHNL 8 8
MOTORCYCLES
MotoAmerica Superbike 9 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOCCER
English Premier: West Brom vs. Leicester City 2:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Spanish: Real Valladolid vs. Real Sociedad 3:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Spanish: Villarreal vs. Huesca 6:20 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
French: PSG vs. Marseille 8:50 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Mexican: Tijuana vs. Cruz Azul 4 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
SOFTBALL: ATHLETES UNLIMITED
Team Reed vs. Team Ocasio 7 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders 10 a.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
SURFING
Tweed Coast Pro 11 a.m. SURF NA/250 NA
TENNIS
ATP Kitzbuhel, WTA Istanbul finals midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
U.S. Open, men’s final 10 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
ATP/WTA Rome 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

 

MONDAY

  
BASEBALL
Regional Coverage 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Athletics at Mariners 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dodgers at Padres 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Dodgers at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Dodgers at Padres (in progress) 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
FOOTBALL: NFL
Steelers at Giants 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Titans at Broncos 4:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Game 5: Stars vs. Golden Knights 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Sheffield U. vs. Wolvrhmptn 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Turkish: Hatayspor vs. Basaksehir 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Rome Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
RADIO
TODAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL: Raiders at Panthers 7 a.m. 830AM
NFL: Seahawks at Falcons 7 a.m. 990AM
NFL: Packers at Vikings 7 a.m. 1420-AM
NFL: Browns at Ravens 7 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Chargers at Bengals 10:05 a.m./JIP after Packers-Vikings 1420-AM
NFL: Cardinals at 49ers 10:25 a.m./JIP after Browns-Ravens 1500-AM
NFL: Cowboys at Rams 2:20 p.m. 1420-AM
MONDAY  
  TIME STATION
NFL: Steelers at Giants 1 p.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Titans at Broncos 4:15 p.m. 1500-AM

 

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Former UH Warrior and CFL great Chad Owens to host new Star-Advertiser sports show
Looking Back

Scroll Up