Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Chadwick Boseman, a cast member in “Black Panther,” poses at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles in 2018. Boseman, who played Black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe, died of colon cancer on Aug. 28 in Los Angeles. He was buried on Sept. 3, in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from his hometown of Anderson, according to a death certificate obtained by the Associated Press.

LOS ANGELES >> Chadwick Boseman was buried near his South Carolina hometown six days after he died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained today by the Associated Press.

The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County Certificate showed. Anderson held a public memorial for Boseman a day later.

Boseman died at his home near Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Aug. 28, the record said.

The immediate cause was listed as multiple organ failure, with the underlying cause of colon cancer, which his family said previously that he had been diagnosed with four years earlier.

Boseman had surgery to remove the colon cancer in 2016 after his diagnosis, and in March of this year had laparoscopic surgery to remove cancer that had metastasized, the record showed.

The document lists Boseman’s profession as “artist,” and his industry as entertainment.

Very few outside of his family knew that Boseman, who played “Black Panther” in four Marvel movies and also starred in the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” had been battling colon cancer when he died at age 43.

