Television and radio – Sept. 14, 2020

On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
Some MLB and NBA games involving West Coast teams might be blacked out.
*—premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***—delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
BASEBALL
Regional Coverage 11 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 1:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Athletics at Mariners 2 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dodgers at Padres 3 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Dodgers at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Dodgers at Padres (in progress) 4:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASEBALL: KBO
Samsung Lions at KT Wiz 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224
FOOTBALL: NFL
Steelers at Giants 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Titans at Broncos 4:15 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
Game 5: Stars vs. Golden Knights 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Eng. Premier: Sheffield U. vs. Wolvrhmptn 6:55 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
Turkish: Hatayspor vs. Basaksehir 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Rome Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Tuesday
BASEBALL
Nationals/Rays or Pirates/Reds 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Athletics at Rockies 2:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Dodgers at Padres 3 p.m. SNLA N/217 NA
Dodgers at Padres 3 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
Giants/Mariners or Dodgers/Padres 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
West, G7: Nuggets vs. Clippers 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: WNBA
Sun vs. Sky 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Mystics vs. Mercury 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
Stage 16 1:30 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
HOCKEY: NHL PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
East, G5: Islanders vs. Lightning 2 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
Canada: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Canada: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS
ATP/WTA Rome, early rounds midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
ATP/WTA Rome, early rounds 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
NFL: Steelers at Giants 1 p.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Titans at Broncos 4:15 p.m. 1500-AM
TUESDAY
  TIME STATION
NHL Playoffs: Islanders vs. Tampa Bay 2 p.m. 1500-AM

