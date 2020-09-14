Television and radio – Sept. 14, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|TV
|Today
|BASEBALL
|Regional Coverage
|11 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|1:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Athletics at Mariners
|2 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Dodgers at Padres
|3 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres (in progress)
|4:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Samsung Lions at KT Wiz
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Steelers at Giants
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Titans at Broncos
|4:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|HOCKEY: STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|Game 5: Stars vs. Golden Knights
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Eng. Premier: Sheffield U. vs. Wolvrhmptn
|6:55 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|Turkish: Hatayspor vs. Basaksehir
|6:55 a.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA Rome
|Midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Tuesday
|BASEBALL
|Nationals/Rays or Pirates/Reds
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Athletics at Rockies
|2:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Dodgers at Padres
|3 p.m.
|SNLA
|N/217
|NA
|Dodgers at Padres
|3 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Giants/Mariners or Dodgers/Padres
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|BASKETBALL: NBA PLAYOFFS, CONF. SEMIFINALS
|West, G7: Nuggets vs. Clippers
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: WNBA
|Sun vs. Sky
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Mystics vs. Mercury
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|CYCLING: TOUR DE FRANCE
|Stage 16
|1:30 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|HOCKEY: NHL PLAYOFFS, CONF. FINALS
|East, G5: Islanders vs. Lightning
|2 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|Canada: Forge FC vs. Cavalry FC
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Canada: Pacific FC vs. HFX Wanderers FC
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS
|ATP/WTA Rome, early rounds
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|ATP/WTA Rome, early rounds
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NFL: Steelers at Giants
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Titans at Broncos
|4:15 p.m.
|1500-AM
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|STATION
|NHL Playoffs: Islanders vs. Tampa Bay
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
