Sometimes the simplest combinations make the best dishes. Becki Ward of East Honolulu was wowed by a three-ingredient appetizer served in Tuscany. Now she makes it as a starter when she serves other Italian foods. Read more

“The sweetness of the pear, combined with the saltiness of cheese and the tangy balsamic glaze, is best,” said Ward.

She uses D’Anjou pears, but any variety will do as long as the fruit is close to ripeness — you’ll want it to be sweet.

Pecorino is a hard sheep’s milk cheese that can be found in supermarkets. Parmesan can be used as a substitute, but pecorino provides a distinct flavor.

Ward buys bottled balsamic vinegar glaze in gourmet markets. It’s thicker than the more common balsamic vinegar. Make your own by heating balsamic vinegar over medium-low heat until it reduces into a thick sauce. When drizzling the glaze over plated pears and cheese, do as Ward does — she gets decorative with “squiggles.”

Ward serves this simple and elegant Tuscan appetizer as is, but she can imagine it served over a bed of dressed greens in an attractive presentation.

A tip: This isn’t a dish that does well when made in advance because the pear will discolor. Assemble it and serve it right away.

Buon appetito (enjoy your meal).

PEAR PECORINO BALSAMIC SALAD

2 pears, D’Anjou preferred (or any sweet, ripe pear)

3 ounces pecorino cheese

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar glaze

Peel, core and slice pear. Arrange it on a serving platter.

Slice cheese with a cheese knife or cut into thin slices, and place on pear.

Drizzle glaze over platter and serve immediately. Serves 4 as an appetizer.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving (based on unsweetened balsamic glaze): 210 calories, 7 g fat, 4.5 g saturated fat, 20 mg cholesterol, 130 mg sodium, 31 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 21 g sugar, 6 g protein.

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via Instagram at @brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.