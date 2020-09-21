comscore 25 miles of Oahu beaches could be lost to coastal erosion, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

25 miles of Oahu beaches could be lost to coastal erosion, study finds

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / MAY 13 Boulders lined the shore for the Royal Hawaiian groin project in Waikiki in May. The original groin, visible in the background, was built around 1927 to help retain the sand in that area of the beach.

    Boulders lined the shore for the Royal Hawaiian groin project in Waikiki in May. The original groin, visible in the background, was built around 1927 to help retain the sand in that area of the beach.

As much as 40% of Oahu’s beaches could disappear over the next 30 years if coastal management policies are not changed to better protect sandy shorelines retreating under the pressure of rising sea levels, a new study found. Read more

