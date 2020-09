Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ahi Assassins closed its Moiliili store in June because of the dismal COVID-19 economy, but that setback has brought owners Joshua Schade and Erika Luna back full circle. Read more

Ahi Assassins closed its Moiliili store in June because of the dismal COVID-19 economy, but that setback has brought owners Joshua Schade and Erika Luna back full circle to the way they did business way back when — delivering fresh fish to customers’ homes.

This time, though, they’re not just knocking on doors around the neighborhood, carrying fish caught off their boat, as they did 13 years ago, nor are they taking orders with pen and paper over the phone, old-school.

Now, although some kinks still have to be worked out, they have an online ordering system, coordinated with a fleet of drivers that may even include the fishermen.

“That’s what we’re trying to bring back, the connection between the fisherman and the people eating the fish,” Schade said, recalling days when people could buy a whole fish right off the boat from the fisherman and feed a big family cheaply.

Ahi Assassins, which opened its retail outlet in 2014, maintains its pledge to sell nothing frozen or imported. “We only sell fresh fish — it’s true local, caught in the state by local resident fishermen,” Schade said. That’s why he coined the term “fisherman fresh” to use on his new website.

Customers can even make an appointment to watch via Instagram as a whole fish is broken down at the company’s Kaneohe kitchen.

Schade calls it the “Captain’s Cut,” a nod toward total transparency, sustainability (using all parts of the fish) and the assurance of sanitary conditions, especially important during the pandemic, he said.

“I do everything totally unorthodox, but it works for me.”

While the pandemic continues, he said, online shopping is the way to go, as customers don’t have to wait in line and can minimize contact with others.

The new ordering system has been in operation only a few weeks, with deliveries starting the first weekend of September to about 60 customers.

Deliveries are handled by two refrigerated company trucks working in partnership with 808 Smart Car Rentals, and a lot of help from loyal friends and family; they’ve always pitched in, from the time the couple sold fish wholesale from out of his parents’ house in Kahaluu.

“We’re country kids,” he said. More often than not, he’d give half his catch away to those who couldn’t afford to pay.

“I’m a Hawaiian through and through. The hardest part for me about the business is to have to sell (the fish).”

At the youthful age of 32, Schade fondly refers to the “old-school Hawaiian values” on which he was raised, finding it as important to maintain them as it is to modernize his business to meet today’s challenges.

“When you give from the heart,” he said, “it always come back.”

ORDERING FROM AHI ASSASSINS

Deliveries are made on weekends for now, but the schedule remains flexible, depending on when a big catch comes in.

To order, register at hookedonline.shop.

The current selection of fresh fish, prepared poke, dips and meal bundles is posted on the site with prices. Delivery is free for orders over $50.

As a sample of the price range, for the week of Sept. 13, ahi was available whole for $5 per pound or $6 per pound cut into pieces; fillets were $12 to $15 per pound. Aku and mahimahi fillets were $10 to $15 a pound.

A Shrimp Boat Special was $60 (though valued at more than $80) for 2 pounds of butter garlic shrimp (seasoned and ready to cook), 2 pounds of kalua pork (frozen), 8 ounces of smoked fish dip and a bonus 2-pound mahimahi fillet.

A subscription service gives members early notification of the items available, free delivery and other perks. For the next month or so, signing up for a subscription is free; the annual charge eventually will be $50 to $100.

Note that the company’s previous website, ahiassassins.com, and Instagram account were hacked after the store closed, but problems have been resolved and the old web address will be linked to the new site.