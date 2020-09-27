comscore Editorial: State budget cuts must be surgical | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: State budget cuts must be surgical

  • Today
  • Updated 6:27 p.m.

When public worker furloughs are tapped as one means to making ends meet, the state must make those surgically, to maintain social-service safety nets and front-line worker services. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: City Council conflicts

Scroll Up