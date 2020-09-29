The Weekly Eater: Kaneohe’s Zia’s Caffe evolves with new owner, chef
- By Review by Nadine Kam, Special to the Star-Advertiser
-
Today
- Updated 9:02 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Zia’s Caffe owners Micah Suderman and wife, Sophany Mao-Suderman, at their Kaneohe restaurant.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree