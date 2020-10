Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

>> Hawaii Kai Independent and Assisted Living has hired Adam Dolak as general manager. Dolak was most recently the director of human resources with Holiday Retirement, the parent company of Hawaii Kai Retirement Community, which has 291 independent living apartments and 81 assisted living apartments for individuals 55 and older.

>> UHA Health Insurance has announced the promotion of Suzanne Eugenio to director of marketing. Eugenio had served as marketing services manager since 2014. She currently serves on the board of directors for Navian Hawaii.

>> Coldwell Banker Realty has announced that Kayo Akatsuka (RA) has joined the firm in its Diamond Head-Kahala office as an independent agent. Prior to joining Coldwell Banker Realty, Akatsuka served as a sales executive at Hilton Grand Vacations.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.