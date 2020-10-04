Vital statistics: Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2020

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System. The dates indicate when the information was filed. Read more

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

>> Kimberly Nohea Kaleleiki Campogan and Marc Ohelo Kaikala Jr.

>> Abraham Concepcion Berrios II and Keli Kimie Henning

>> James William Humbert and Naomi Ukai

>> Peter Awailua Kalei and Brianne Keoni Rosa

>> George Louis Morgan and Manon Clementine Pardo

>> Pablo Schleske Torres and Cindy Hill

>> Tiffany Hattie Winters and Nina Le Thang

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

>> Scarlet Kuuleialoha Lee Akana-Freitas

>> Jerjes Alvarez III

>> Ora Lynn Ambler

>> Sophia Lily Ames

>> Leia Ryleigh Anderson

>> Aster Gia Duro Ara

>> Arrow Jordan Ki‘aiokekai Armstrong

>> Gabriella Joy Bendick

>> Cieli Grace Bertschy

>> Kaliko Halealoha Hikalea Billaber

>> Rushton Dale Bogardus

>> Zaxton Rayne Mangubat Bucasas

>> Evelyn Adele Burdin

>> Henry Cheng

>> Kielenani Grace Davis

>> Jhezriel Medina Fernandez

>> Raini Kai Flowers

>> Xaviex Neau Ahuna Wong Haliniak-Holder

>> Milila Hernandez

>> Tyler Caiysen Hudson

>> Mikayla Isabel Mayumi Hepuko‘akani‘aina Kekawa

>> Teecube Telsin Kephas

>> Elijah Sungeun Kim

>> Jeremy Ethan Taejoon Kunishige

>> Charlie Jai Lewis

>> Enoch-Po‘okela Ka‘imipono Isaiah Manaea

>> Reef Hina Meyers

>> Andromeda Lincoln Miller

>> Tehila Alofafineolesilisiliese Pualei Milovale

>> Mia Alyssa Miranda

>> Willow Faith Kamakanamakamaemaikalani Miyagi

>> Keira Lamosao Navarrete

>> Helamana Maravu Mai Lomalagi Nawahine

>> Justus Ikaika Centeno Orpilla

>> Devance Pela

>> Lucio Penaloza III

>> Haisley Ku‘umomilani Phillip

>> Manamea Grace Mahina Porotesano

>> Raine Puga

>> Staxsen Ridge Ragragola

>> Sadie Kalea Mitsuki Shin

>> Kalino Tepatasi Ile La Ma Alo Ile Vao I Aso O Maligi Subee

>> Flora Malia Sullivan

>> Scarlett Victoria Gwai Yung Tamondong

>> Leimomi Kahurangi Teichert

>> Cleo Akeakauahelele‘iokala