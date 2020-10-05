Sports NFL Islander Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays today against the Patriots. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. University of Hawaii >> Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays today against the Patriots. >> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted five times for an average of 50.4 yards, with a net average of 42.8 yards against the Bears. He placed two kicks inside the 20 and had a long punt of 60 yards. >> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Had one special teams solo tackle against the Saints. Kahuku >> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was active but did not record any statistics against the Browns. >> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Made one special teams solo tackle against the Bucs. Kamehameha >> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Recorded two solo tackles and one assisted tackle in a loss to the Seahawks. Lahainaluna >> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Was on the game-day roster but did not record any statistics against the Texans. Leilehua >> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was not on the game-day active roster in Thursday’s win against the Jets. Punahou >> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded one solo tackle, two assisted tackles, three quarterback hits and one pass defensed against the Bears. >> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted all his kicks — three field goals of 50, 28 and 25 yards and both extra-point attempts in a loss to the Vikings. Saint Louis >> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Game against the Titans was postponed. >> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Placed on the Injured Reserve/COVID-19 list. >> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard in a road win against the 49ers. >> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was not on the Raiders game-day roster against the Bills. >> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was on the active roster but did not to play against the Seahawks. Previous Story Source says Titans have 2 new positives, none for rest of NFL