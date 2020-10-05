NFL Islander

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marcus Kemp, Chiefs wide receiver: Plays today against the Patriots. Read more

University of Hawaii

>> Rigo Sanchez, Colts punter: Punted five times for an average of 50.4 yards, with a net average of 42.8 yards against the Bears. He placed two kicks inside the 20 and had a long punt of 60 yards.

>> Jahlani Tavai, Lions linebacker: Had one special teams solo tackle against the Saints.

Kahuku

>> Bradlee Anae, Cowboys defensive end: Was active but did not record any statistics against the Browns.

>> Alohi Gilman, Chargers safety: Made one special teams solo tackle against the Bucs.

Kamehameha

>> Kamu Grugier-Hill, Dolphins linebacker: Recorded two solo tackles and one assisted tackle in a loss to the Seahawks.

Lahainaluna

>> Hercules Mata’afa, Vikings defensive lineman: Was on the game-day roster but did not record any statistics against the Texans.

Leilehua

>> Netane Muti, Broncos guard: Was not on the game-day active roster in Thursday’s win against the Jets.

Punahou

>> DeForest Buckner, Colts defensive tackle: Recorded one solo tackle, two assisted tackles, three quarterback hits and one pass defensed against the Bears.

>> Ka’imi Fairbairn, Texans place-kicker: Converted all his kicks — three field goals of 50, 28 and 25 yards and both extra-point attempts in a loss to the Vikings.

Saint Louis

>> Tyson Alualu, Steelers defensive end: Game against the Titans was postponed.

>> Kamalei Correa, Titans linebacker: Placed on the Injured Reserve/COVID-19 list.

>> Nate Herbig, Eagles guard: Started at right guard in a road win against the 49ers.

>> Marcus Mariota, Raiders quarterback: Was not on the Raiders game-day roster against the Bills.

>> Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins quarterback: Was on the active roster but did not to play against the Seahawks.