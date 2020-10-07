Oahu homebuyers splurging on bigger, pricier digs amid pandemic
Previously owned homes on Oahu sold for a record median $880,000 last month, which is the asking price for this seven-bedroom Wahiawa house that has 3,001 square feet of living space and was built in 1957. Buyers seeking bigger homes during COVID-19 lockdowns appear to be one factor driving the median sale price spike.