Oahu homebuyers splurging on bigger, pricier digs amid pandemic | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Oahu homebuyers splurging on bigger, pricier digs amid pandemic

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Craig T. kojima / ckojima@staradvertiser.com Previously owned homes on Oahu sold for a record median $880,000 last month, which is the asking price for this seven-bedroom Wahiawa house that has 3,001 square feet of living space and was built in 1957. Buyers seeking bigger homes during COVID-19 lockdowns appear to be one factor driving the median sale price spike.

