comscore Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics is longtime user of Hawaii’s Keck Observatory | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics is longtime user of Hawaii’s Keck Observatory

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
  • Today
  • Updated 9:58 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015 Andrea Ghez, professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA. Ghez was one of three scientists who was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015

    Andrea Ghez, professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA. Ghez was one of three scientists who was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe.

Ghez is only the fourth woman to win the Nobel in physics, following Marie Curie in 1903, Maria Goeppert Mayer in 1963 and Donna Strickland in 2018, according to The New York Times. Read more

Previous Story
Vandals damage $20K digital sign at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail, DLNR says

Scroll Up