Winner of Nobel Prize in Physics is longtime user of Hawaii’s Keck Observatory
By Star-Advertiser staff and news services
Today
Updated 9:58 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2015
Andrea Ghez, professor of physics and astronomy at UCLA. Ghez was one of three scientists who was awarded this year’s Nobel Prize in physics for advancing our understanding of black holes, the all-consuming monsters that lurk in the darkest parts of the universe.