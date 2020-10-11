comscore Editorial: Rick Blangiardi is best choice for mayor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rick Blangiardi is best choice for mayor

  • Today
  • Updated 7:13 p.m.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser believes that Rick Blangiardi possesses the kind of leadership style, business acumen, community ties and political independence that will best serve the city’s chief executive for what lies ahead. Read more

