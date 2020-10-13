comscore Column: Password management is key to protect data from hackers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Column: Password management is key to protect data from hackers

  • By Rob Kay
  • Today
  • Updated 12:34 a.m.

  • COURTESY PHOTO

    Attila Seress

In April on CNBC, cybersecurity entrepreneur and “Shark Tank” celebrity Robert Herjavec opined, “COVID-19 has created the Golden Age for hackers.” He went on to say, “You couldn’t have picked a more perfect time to hack somebody.” Read more

Previous Story
Maui offering grants to small, local farmers

Scroll Up