The University of Hawaii football team is set to make two appearances on national television this coming football season.

The Mountain West, of which the Rainbow Warriors are a football-only member, announced its 42-game national-television schedule on Tuesday.

FS1, which is part of the Fox Sports networks, will televise the Warriors’ road game against Wyoming on Friday, Oct. 30. That game initially was scheduled for Oct. 31. Kick-off will be at 7:45 p.m. Mountain time (3:45 p.m. in Hawaii). The AccuWeather forecast calls for the thermostat to be at 25 degrees that evening.

CBS Sports Network will televise the Nov. 21 game between Boise State and UH at Aloha Stadium. That game is set for a 6:05 p.m. start.

The Warriors are scheduled to open the season on the road against Fresno State on Oct. 24. The Warriors will remain on the mainland between the Fresno State and Wyoming games.

The Warriors will play eight regular-season games — all against Mountain West opponents — in eight weeks. The league’s championship game on Dec. 19 will match the two teams with the highest winning percentages.