comscore Bodies of 13 rescuers recovered from Vietnam landslide | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Bodies of 13 rescuers recovered from Vietnam landslide

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 7:32 am
  • TRAN LE LAM/VNA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS An army officer stood at the site of a landslide at a forest ranger outpost in Thua Thien-Hue province, Vietnam, Thursday. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in the landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported Friday.

    TRAN LE LAM/VNA VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    An army officer stood at the site of a landslide at a forest ranger outpost in Thua Thien-Hue province, Vietnam, Thursday. Rescuers recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in the landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported Friday.

HANOI, Vietnam >> Rescuers in Vietnam recovered the bodies of 11 army personnel and two other people who were buried in a landslide while trying to reach victims of another landslide, state media reported Friday.

The army officers were resting at a forest ranger outpost when part of a hill collapsed and engulfed the building with earth, rock and debris on Tuesday. Only eight people in the team escaped, Vietnam News reported.

They were on their way to a landslide at a hydroelectric plant construction site in Thua Thien-Hue province that left dozens missing. That site is still inaccessible.

Flooding in central Vietnam has killed at least 36 people since last week. Floods are receding but the country is bracing for another rain spell this weekend as a tropical depression heads toward the region.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help COVID-19 patients
Next Story
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in L.A. on drugs, money laundering charges
Looking Back

Scroll Up