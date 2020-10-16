Rail project cost estimate now jacked up above $10 billion
- By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:09 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 13
Costs of the city’s East Kapolei-to-Ala Moana rail project have soared to $832 million above the most recent estimates. This is a switching area near Waipahu High School.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree