comscore Rail project cost estimate now jacked up above $10 billion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail project cost estimate now jacked up above $10 billion

  • By Gordon Y.K. Pang gordonpang@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 13 Costs of the city’s East Kapolei-to-Ala Moana rail project have soared to $832 million above the most recent estimates. This is a switching area near Waipahu High School.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 13

    Costs of the city’s East Kapolei-to-Ala Moana rail project have soared to $832 million above the most recent estimates. This is a switching area near Waipahu High School.

The projected cost of the city’s troubled East Kapolei-to-Ala Moana rail project has now moved above the $10 billion mark. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii or bust: A traveler’s notebook as he successfully navigates Hawaii’s pre-travel testing program

Scroll Up