Honolulu mayoral candidates Keith Amemiya, Rick Blangiardi tout their plans
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY ALAN TANG
Mayoral candidate Rick Blangiardi.
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / JULY 14
Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya and his wife Bonny waved to drivers near the State Capitol.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree