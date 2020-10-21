Hawaii voter service centers open as Oahu ballot tally tops 200,000
- By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Voters turned out Tuesday at Honolulu Hale and seven other sites around the state as in-person voting got underway.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree