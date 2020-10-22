comscore Off the News: One more presidential debate; The pope and civil unions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: One more presidential debate; The pope and civil unions

  • Today
  • Updated 5:42 p.m.

It’s been a rough election cycle for that bastion of U.S. politics, the presidential debate. The first between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was flat-out unpleasant; the second withered, then vanished, under COVID-19 concerns. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Balance needs of hotels, workers

Scroll Up