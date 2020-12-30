Plenty of ahi available for New Year’s Eve celebrations during a challenging year
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Tamashiro Market in Kalihi. At top, various grades of ahi were seen in the store’s glass display.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
A chunk of bluefin toro was on sale Tuesday at Tamashiro Market in Kalihi.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Whole ahi were seen Tuesday waiting to be broken down at Tamashiro Market in Kalihi. Prices of ahi — yellowfin and bluefin tuna — typically jump prior to the new year, when many Hawaii residents associate eating ahi for good luck and good fortune for the coming year.