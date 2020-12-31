comscore From the coronavirus pandemic to the troubled rail line, 2020 is a year to forget | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

From the coronavirus pandemic to the troubled rail line, 2020 is a year to forget

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / APRIL 13 Above, the lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki stood quietly unused in April.

    GEORGE F. LEE / APRIL 13

    Above, the lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki stood quietly unused in April.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / APRIL 13 Above, travelers were screened at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after arriving on trans- Pacific flights in October. The state opened its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program that allowed incoming passengers to bypass the 14-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test.

    GEORGE F. LEE / APRIL 13

    Above, travelers were screened at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after arriving on trans- Pacific flights in October. The state opened its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program that allowed incoming passengers to bypass the 14-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test.

  • COURTESY SWAPNAL ACHARYA / JAN. 19 Smoke filled the sky as homes burned on Hibiscus Drive near Diamond Head during a police shootout with a troubled resident that left two police officers dead in January.

    COURTESY SWAPNAL ACHARYA / JAN. 19

    Smoke filled the sky as homes burned on Hibiscus Drive near Diamond Head during a police shootout with a troubled resident that left two police officers dead in January.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 6 Across the state, 551,036 general election votes were cast by mail-in ballots. Above, Elections Clerk Trenton Mihara handled ballots ready to be mailed out to voters from the Honolulu Elections Division Airport Facility.

    GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 6

    Across the state, 551,036 general election votes were cast by mail-in ballots. Above, Elections Clerk Trenton Mihara handled ballots ready to be mailed out to voters from the Honolulu Elections Division Airport Facility.

Shortly after word spread that a novel coronavirus was circulating in far-away China, Honolulu was chosen in February as one of several U.S. airports where all flights to America from China would be funneled. Read more

Previous Story
Windy weather could send aerial fireworks awry on Oahu

Scroll Up