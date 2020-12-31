From the coronavirus pandemic to the troubled rail line, 2020 is a year to forget
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:47 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / APRIL 13
Above, the lagoon at Hilton Hawaiian Village in Waikiki stood quietly unused in April.
GEORGE F. LEE / APRIL 13
Above, travelers were screened at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport after arriving on trans- Pacific flights in October. The state opened its pre-travel COVID-19 testing program that allowed incoming passengers to bypass the 14-day quarantine with a negative COVID-19 test.
COURTESY SWAPNAL ACHARYA / JAN. 19
Smoke filled the sky as homes burned on Hibiscus Drive near Diamond Head during a police shootout with a troubled resident that left two police officers dead in January.
GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 6
Across the state, 551,036 general election votes were cast by mail-in ballots. Above, Elections Clerk Trenton Mihara handled ballots ready to be mailed out to voters from the Honolulu Elections Division Airport Facility.