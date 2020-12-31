12 most-read stories of 2020 on StarAdvertiser.com

The coronavirus pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, hurricanes and the elections dominated the headlines in 2020. However, breaking news stories — Hibiscus Drive shootings, the coronavirus pandemic, and the approaching Hurricane Douglas — drew the most eyeballs from our online readers. Also on the list: A story co-published with ProPublica about an oceanfront property tied to Obama granted exemption from Hawaii’s environmental laws.
If you missed any of these stories, here is your chance to catch up. Countdown to the 12 most-read stories of the year on staradvertiser.com based on page views:
12. HAWAII AIRPORTS PLANNING TO MANDATE 14-DAY HOME QUARANTINE FOR INCOMING RESIDENTS AND VISITORS
Published March 19.
Hawaii airports will begin mandating a 14-day quarantine for both residents and visitors coming to the islands, according to Lt. Gov. Josh Green. Read the story.
11. MAUI VISITOR TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS AS CASES STATEWIDE JUMP TO 6
Published March 14.
Maui County officials announced that a female visitor on Maui tested positive for COVID-19. Read the story.
10. OAHU BUSINESSMAN MIKE MISKE JR. INDICTED IN KIDNAPPING AND MURDER OF HAWAII KAI MAN
Published July 15.
Long-awaited murder charges in the 2016 disappearance of a 23-year-old Hawaii Kai man finally were revealed with the arrest of a not-so-surprising suspect. Read the story.
9. HAWAII’S 10 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASES INCLUDE HEALTH CARE WORKER AT KAPIOLANI MEDICAL CENTER
Published March 16.
A health care worker at Kapiolani Medical Center for Woman & Children was among the three newly confirmed coronavirus cases announced on March 16. Read the story.
8. WIFE OF SLAIN HONOLULU POLICE OFFICER KAULIKE KALAMA DIES AT AGE 34
Published June 13.
A family contact has confirmed that Ka‘ohinani Kalama, 34, the wife of slain Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, has died. Read the story.
7. OBAMA AND THE BEACH HOUSE LOOPHOLES
Published Aug. 15.
Although Hawaii has laws meant to preserve disappearing shorelines, beachfront property owners have been able to bypass them. That’s what happened at an expansive coastal estate officials say the Obamas will live in. Read the story.
6. HAWAII AVOIDS DIRECT HIT FROM DOUGLAS AS HURRICANE WARNING FOR KAUAI COUNTY IS CANCELED
Published July 26.
All islands managed to avoid Hurricane Douglas which moved quickly away from Kauai. Read the story.
5. 2 HONOLULU OFFICERS KILLED, 7 DIAMOND HEAD HOMES DESTROYED AS MAN’S EVICTION LEADS TO MAYHEM
Published Jan. 19.
Two Honolulu police officers are dead, one woman was injured, two other women are missing, and seven Diamond Head homes were destroyed after a man who was being evicted allegedly stabbed a Hibiscus Drive homeowner, shot at responding officers, and started a fire that quickly spread throughout the neighborhood on Jan. 19. Read the story.
4. GOV. DAVID IGE CALLS FOR 30-DAY SUSPENSION OF VISITORS TO HAWAII
Published March 17.
Gov. David Ige on March 17 took the extraordinary step of asking all Hawaii visitors to postpone their trips for the next 30 days and reschedule “for another date.” Read the story.
3. HURRICANE DOUGLAS EXPECTED TO REMAIN NEAR HURRICANE INTENSITY AS IT MOVES OVER PARTS OF HAWAII SUNDAY
Published July 25.
Hurricane Douglas continued to maintain its intensity as it neared the Hawaiian islands. Read the story.
2. 2 ARRESTED, 70 CITED FOR VIOLATING STAY-AT-HOME ORDERS, HONOLULU POLICE SAY
Published March 26.
Honolulu police issued 70 citations and made two arrests for violating the stay-at-home orders put in place to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus, with most of those people cited in public parks after ignoring officers’ instructions to leave. Read the story.
1. JAPANESE WOMAN HAS CORONAVIRUS AFTER HUSBAND GETS SICK FOLLOWING HAWAII TRIP
Published Feb. 15
A woman who was traveling with her husband to Hawaii between January and February contracted the coronavirus. Read the story.
