Maui joins Oahu and Kauai under hurricane warning as Douglas closes in on Hawaiian islands

Hurricane Douglas began moving dangerously close to the Hawaii overnight as a Category 1 storm that is expected to bring flooding rains, damaging winds and life-threatening surf to the islands today and Monday.

Before dawn today, Douglas still had 90 mph winds and located 145 miles east of Kahului and 235 miles east of Honolulu, according to the Central Pacific Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. update.

Douglas was moving west-northwest at 16 mph and this motion is expected to continue over the next couple of days. Though some slow weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, Douglas is expected to remain near hurricane intensity as it passes near or over the islands today and Monday.

Hurricane-force winds of 74 mph or more extend up to 30 miles from Douglas’ center and tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph or more extend up to 105 miles.

Maui County is now under a hurricane warning, which also remains in effect for Oahu and Kauai. A warning means hurricane conditions are expected in the next 36 hours.

A hurricane watch for Hawaii County has been canceled, but a tropical storm warning remains for that island. The entire island chain is under a flash flood watch until Monday afternoon.

The hurricane center warn of Douglas’s threat of winds, surf, heavy rains, and storm surge. Specifically, they said:

>> Hurricane-force wind conditions are expected in portions of Maui County today, on Oahu by this afternoon, and on Kauai and Niihau tonight. Tropical Storm conditions are imminent across the Big Island. Due to the steep terrain of the islands, hurricane-force wind gusts are possible even within the tropical storm warning area.

>> Large swells generated by Douglas will affect the Hawaiian islands into Monday, producing life-threatening and potentially destructive surf along exposed shores.

>> The combination of higher than predicted water levels, dangerous storm surge, and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 3 feet above normal tides near the center of Douglas.

>> Heavy rainfall associated with Douglas is expected to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands from early this morning into Monday. Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts up to 15 inches in elevated terrain. This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas could produce an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.

Hawaiian Electric Co. warned its customers throughout the state of possible power outages and the public is warned to stay away from downed power lines.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell on Saturday announced the opening 13 evacuation centers at 9 a.m. today, including the Hawaii Convention Center, which Caldwell said could accommodate 1,600 people even with COVID-19 social-distancing restrictions.

But Caldwell and Gov. David Ige urged everyone to shelter in place if possible, as the safest option.

Unless sheltering in place or staying with friends or family are not possible, Caldwell called the city’s shelters “the last option.” People checking into a shelter will need a mask or face covering, have to undergo a temperature screen and comply with social- distancing requirements, he said.

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said the county would open seven shelters by 7 a.m. today.

TheBus is scheduled to curtail Oahu service at noon today and is expected to resume service at 6 a.m. Monday. City officials encouraged bus riders to stay home and limit travel only to essential trips.

The city also posted a website with information and advice on sheltering and maps of areas that may see some storm surge.

Hawaiian Airlines canceled all mainland and neighbor island flights scheduled for today and many events have been canceled and attractions closed in anticipation of Douglas’ arrival.

Honolulu lifeguards, meanwhile, warned people to stay out of the ocean and even away from the shoreline.

“Please don’t risk your life and the life of our first responders,” Shayne Enright, spokeswoman for the city’s Emergency Services Department, said in a statement. “If necessary, please stay home. Even the act of taking pictures along the shoreline can be extremely dangerous in times of large waves and high winds.”

