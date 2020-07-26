No damage reported as Hurricane Douglas drenches Maui

WAILUKU >> Maui County residents were holding their breaths at midday today, hoping the island would be spared damaging wind, rain and ocean surges from Hurricane Doughlas, which had earlier bypassed Hawaii island.

Periodic episodes of heavy rain have been drenching much of Maui but so far strong winds have been absent except for occasional gusts.

“We are fortunate that outside of heavy rains and wind gusts, everything else is going OK,” said Mayor Michael Victorino during an 11:30 a.m. briefing hosted by Gov. David Ige. “There are no reports of damage.

“We feel it will pass by 5 o’clock this afternoon,” he said.

The American Red Cross reported that only 15 people had checked into five shelters opened on Maui, at the South Maui gym, King Kekaulike High School in Pukalani, Hana High & Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Maui High School in Kahului.

Shelters on Lanai and Molokai opened this morning.

Civil defense sirens sounded at 8:30 a.m. to remind residents to get off the roads and hunker down at home as Hurricane Douglas approached closer to the island.

“Hana is doing OK at this time,” Victorino said. “However, it hasn’t passed us yet, and all of Maui has to stay vigilant, stay safe and stay indoors.

Victorino said that the landfill and recycling centers would be closed Monday, as would county parks, pools and the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course. Trash pickup for Monday also was canceled, and ferry service between Lahaina and Lanai was suspended at least through Monday.

Earlier in the day, tree branches falling on power lines caused brief outages to about 3,000 customers in Wailuku and Kahului and about 20 customers in Iao Valley, according to Hawaiian Electric Co. spokesman Scott Seu.

Smaller pockets of outages were reported Upcountry.

“Overall it could be worse,” Seu said.

To report road damage, downed power lines and other hazards, call (808) 270-7285.