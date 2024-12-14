Hawaii guard Rapp leads Rainbows past visiting Islanders

Ryan Rapp came off the bench to score 19 points, including 11 after the intermission, to lead the Hawaii men’s basketball team to Saturday night’s 71-62 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 3,001 saw the Rainbow Warriors improve to 6-3 in the opener of a six-game homestand. TAMUCC fell to 6-5, including 0-4 in road games.

Rapp assisted on center Tanner Christensen’s two dunks during the ’Bows’ 11-1 run to break away from a 28-all tie at the break.

After the Islanders closed to 47-46, UH guard Marcus Greene scored on a driving layup and then buried a 3 from the left side. Greene, a transfer from Houston Christian, entered hitting on 20% of his shots from behind the arc. Greene, who also scored 11 second-half points, finished with 15.

Later, with UH ahead 55-48, TAMUCC guard Jordan Roberts collided with forward Harry Rouhliadeff. Roberts was called for the charge, enraging Islanders’ coach Jim Shaw. Shaw was assessed a technical, and Greene converted two free throws. Rapp finished the 12-2 surge with a 3 from the top of the key.