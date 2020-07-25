Trump issues emergency declaration for Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas’ arrival

President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration today for the state of Hawaii in advance of Hurricane Douglas, which is expected to hit the islands this weekend.

The president also ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts, according to the White House.

The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and provide appropriate assistance “for required emergency measures … to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the counties of Hawaii, Kauai, and Maui and the City and County of Honolulu,” the White House said. “Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency.”

FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor named Dolph A. Diemont as the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in Hawaii.

