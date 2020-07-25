Here’s a list of 13 emergency shelters to open throughout Oahu on Sunday

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said more than a dozen emergency shelters will begin operations at 9 a.m. Sunday throughout Oahu, which is under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Douglas nears the islands.

City officials say although all shelters will accept pets, seven shelters on this list will be staffed by volunteers with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

Individuals will be required to wear masks at all times when not eating, sleeping or drinking during their stay at the shelters to fight the spread of coronavirus, officials said, but exceptions will be made for those with medical conditions.

They reminded the public that shelters are intended to be a last resort for residents to use at their own risk. Most are not designed or hardened for winds greater than a tropical storm force.

“These shelters are, however, a safer option than remaining in areas prone to flooding or storm surge inundation, on exposed ridge lines, or in older homes with wood frames or single wall construction,” city officials said in a news release. “Whenever possible, the public should plan to shelter in place or stay with family or friends in homes outside of these hazard areas that were designed, built, or renovated to withstand anticipated conditions.”

Here are the list of Oahu shelters scheduled to open Sunday morning:

Central Mililani High School, 95-1200 Meheula Parkway

Central Moanalua High School, 2825 Ala Ilima St.

Central Waialua High and Intermediate, 67-160 Farrington Hwy.

Hawaii Convention Center, 1801 Kalakaua Ave.

Niu Valley Middle School, 310 Halemaumau St.

Campbell High School, 91-980 North Road

Leihoku Elmentary School, 86-285 Leihoku St.

Nanakuli High and Intermendiate, 89-980 Nanakuli Ave

Pearl City High School, 2100 Hookiekie St

Castle High School, 45-386 Kaneohe Bay Dr.

Kalaheo High School, 730 Iliaina St.

King Intermediate School, 46-155 Kamehameha Hwy.

Pope Elementary School, 41-133 Huli St.