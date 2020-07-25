VIDEO: National Weather Service’s Robert Ballard takes your Hurricane Douglas questions

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Robert Ballard, who is the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service in Honolulu and Central Pacific Hurricane Center, joined us today for a livestream Q&A video to discuss Hurricane Douglas as it approaches the Hawaiian islands this weekend.

As of 2 p.m. today, Hurricane Douglas was located about 280 miles east of Hilo and about 475 east-southeast of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph.

Watch the livestream video above.

