Douglas remains Category 2 hurricane overnight as it nears Hawaii; Kauai under tropical storm watch

Hurricane Douglas weakened slightly overnight but remained a dangerous Category 2 storm east of the Big Island early Saturday morning, threatening the entire Hawaiian island chain this weekend.

Oahu, Maui County and Hawaii island remain under a hurricane watch while Kauai and Nihau are now under a tropical storm watch.

Douglas was 440 miles east of Hilo and 645 miles east-southeast of Honolulu with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, moving west-northwest at 18 mph, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said in its 5 a.m. update today. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend up to 105 miles.

On Friday, Gov. David Ige and the four county mayors urged residents to complete preparations for Hurricane Douglas’ expected arrival this weekend.

Forecasters expect Douglas to “dangerously close to, or over,” the islands starting tonight through Sunday night.

“The close passage of Douglas brings a triple threat of hazards, including but not limited to damaging winds, flooding rainfall, and dangerously high surf, especially along east facing shores,” the hurricane center said this morning.

“On the forecast track, Douglas will be near the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight through Sunday night,” they said. ”Gradual weakening is expected through the weekend. However, Douglas is still forecast to be near hurricane strength when it nears the islands.”

The latest five-day track has the storm as a Category 1 hurricane passing just north of the Big Island early Sunday, over or just north of Maui County by afternoon, followed by Oahu.

It is expected to weaken to a powerful tropical storm as it passes near or over Kauai on Monday.

Forecasters reminded the public that it is important “not to focus on the exact forecast track or intensity of Douglas, and remain prepared for changes to the forecast. Due to Douglas’ angle of approach to the islands, any small changes in the track could lead to significant differences in where the worst weather occurs.”

Severe impacts from Douglas can occur far from the hurricane’s center, they added.

The possible hazards from Douglas include:

>> Hurricane-force winds across portions of the main Hawaiian Islands late tonight through Sunday night. Tropical storm-force winds across Hawaii and Maui counties

beginning late tonight or Sunday. Tropical storm conditions are possible across Kauai County late Sunday or Sunday night.

>> Large swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions for the next couple of days.

>> Total rain accumulations of 5 to 10 inches are possible from Maui County westward to Kauai County, with the greatest amounts in elevated terrain. “This rain may result in life-threatening flash flooding and land slides, as well as rapid water level rises on small streams. Douglas is expected to produce 2 to 5 inches of rainfall over the northern half of the Big Island.”

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has posted several warnings and advisories in advance of Douglas, including:

>> A flash flood watch covers Kauai, Niihau and Oahu from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon; and for Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and the Big Island from this evening through Monday afternoon. “Intense rainfall will be possible, especially along the windward slopes. Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

>> A high surf warning from 6 a.m. today to 6 a.m. Monday for east-facing shores of Molokai, Maui, Big Island, and Kahoolawe. The weather service predicts “dangerously large breaking waves of 15 to 25 feet, with surf rising Saturday morning and peaking Saturday night through Sunday. Ocean water will surge over the coastline causing possible damage to roadways and other coastal infrastructure. Powerful currents will be present at most beaches. Large breaking waves and strong currents may impact harbor entrances and channels causing challenging boat handling.”

>> A hurricane warning for Hawaiian offshore waters beyond 40 nautical miles out to 240 nautical miles including the portion of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument east of French Frigate Shoals.

>> Tropical storm warnings and hurricane watches cover waters closer to the islands.

This morning’s forecast was aided by data collected on a flight to hurricane by the U.S. Air Force 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron’s Hurricane Hunter aircraft, according to the CPHC.

