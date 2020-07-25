Honolulu lifeguards will go mobile Sunday when lifeguard towers close

The Honolulu Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services Division will begin staffing mobile units early Sunday when they close most of its lifeguard towers due to approaching Hurricane Douglas.

Ocean Safety reminds the public that all beach parks will be closed Sunday.

They plan to staff mobile units as early as 6 a.m. Sunday, however, units may be withdrawn from coastal areas in the afternoon hours should hazardous ocean conditions arise and pose a threat to employee safety.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center forecasters said heavy rainfall and large swells associated with Douglas are expected to affect the Hawaiian islands from late tonight through Monday. Storm surges of 2 to 4 feet above the normal tides are expected near the storm’s center, while rainfall of 5 to 10 inches are possible from west Maui County to Kauai County, forecasters said this afternoon.

The public is reminded to steer clear from shorelines and rocky edges. Taking photos along the shoreline, for example, can be extremely dangerous with potential high surf and strong winds.

Lifeguards are expected to patrol beach parks Sunday to remind beach-goers of the closures.

