Wind advisory posted for Maui, Hawaii island

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 1:29 p.m.

Hawaii islandMauiWeather

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory covering most of Maui County and Hawaii island, effective until 6 a.m. Thursday.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, are expected to whip around portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui and Hawaii island.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” said the advisory.

Those under advisory should watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving, make sure tents and awnings are secure, and be prepared for power outages.

Forecasters expect tradewinds to continue strengthening today, peaking tonight.

A high wind warning is also in effect for Big Isle summits through 6 p.m. today.

East winds of 50 to 60 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, which will make travel to the summits hazardous due to powerful cross winds, officials said, especially for lightweight and high profile vehicles.

The high winds are likely to remain elevated into Thursday morning.

