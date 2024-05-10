Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Multiple-car crashes, oil spill snarl traffic on H-2, H-1

A multiple-vehicle crash and oil spill have closed multiple lanes of the H-2 and H-1 freeways in separate lunch-hour incidents.

At about 12:40 p.m. three lanes of the H-2 southbound were blocked due to a multiple-vehicle crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. Traffic is being routed to the right shoulder.

At around 12:44 p.m. the right lane before the Kualakai offramp was closed due to an oil spill. Firefighters are on the scene.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution and seek alternate routes.

A collision near Schofield Barracks this morning was cleared after forcing the closure of Wilikina Drive for over three hours.

