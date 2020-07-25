Hawaii events and services canceled or postponed due to Hurricane Douglas

Editor’s Note: Check staradvertiser.com for updates. Email cityeditors@star advertiser.com with any announcements.

Oahu

>> Hawaiian Airlines has canceled all neighbor island flights today and flights today between Hawaii and the mainland including Los Angeles, Portland, Ore., Sacramento, Calif., San Francisco and Seattle. Check flight status at Hawaiian Airlines.com/flight-status.

>> YMCA of Honolulu branches are closed today. Closures are pending for Summer Day Camps, YMCA Feed Kids Grab and Go sites.

>> The Department of Land and Natural Resources has closed all state forest reserves, game management areas, natural area reserves, wilderness preserves and Na Ala Hele trails until further notice.

>> All city camping permits are suspended through Wednesday. There are 16 campgrounds with 87 campsites.

>> Garbage and bulky-item pickups are canceled Monday and garbage convenience centers, transfer stations and the Waimanalo Gulch landfill will be closed today and Monday.

>> Summer Fun Program has been canceled Monday.

>> Bishop Museum is closed.

>> Honolulu Museum of Art is closed today through Wednesday, reopening Thursday.

>> Sunday’s Kalakaua Open Street event has been canceled.

>> Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will be closed today and Monday.

>> Honolulu Zoo will be closed today, with normal closures Monday and Tuesday.

>> Waikiki Aquarium is closed today.

>> Municipal golf courses are closed today and Monday.

>> Iolani Palace is closed and will reopen Friday. Guests with confirmed reservations will receive full refunds or may reschedule at 522-0832.

>> Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum are closed today.

>> Aloha Stadium Swap Meet &Marketplace is closed today.

>> All state parks are closed until further notice; no camping allowed.

>> City beach parks including Ala Moana Beach Park and Kualoa Regional Park are closed until further notice.

>> All permitted events at city parks, including picnics and sports, are canceled today and Monday.

>> Honolulu botanical gardens, Koko Head Shooting Complex and city pools are closed today and Monday.

>> People’s Open Markets are canceled today and Monday.

>> Waimea Valley is closed today and Monday.

>> Aloha Home Market in Kailua has rescheduled this weekend’s markets to Aug. 9.

>> Ambulatory Care Center and all VA Pacific Islands Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinics are closed for face-to-face appointments through Monday. However, all Telephone and Veteran Video Connect (VVC) appointments will continue as scheduled. Face-to-face appointments will be converted to telephone or VVC if appropriate. Call 800-214-1306 for more information.

>> Bank of Hawaii’s Call Center operations will close at noon today and reopen at 7 a.m. Monday.

Maui

>> All Maui Bus routes, Maui Bus Fixed Route, Paratransit, Commuter and Human Services Transportation services are suspended.

>> Haleakala National Park is closed until further notice. Sunrise reservations scheduled for today and Monday have been canceled.

>> All state parks on Maui are closed.

Kauai

>> State parks are closed. Campers in Kalalau are instructed to hike out of the valley and campers at Polihale State Park must leave by today.

Hawaii island

>> All state parks on the east side of the island from MacKenzie State Park to Kalopa State Park are closed.

>> Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is closed.