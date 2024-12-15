Siblings help other families by creating cycle of kindness

Two young siblings raised with a strong emphasis on community service are carrying forward a family tradition of giving back, particularly during the holiday season.

Kenzie Dahilig, 8, and her 9-year-old brother, Kolten, are marking their fourth year of involvement in Helping Hands Hawai‘i’s Adopt-a-Family program, which connects donors with families in need this time of year.

The siblings, both students at Punahou School, select the beneficiaries themselves, with their parents reading out a list of families in need and helping to fund the charitable effort.

Kolten shared that this year, he and Kenzie chose to support a young single mother with a 1-year-old child. He explained that their decision-making focuses on “their wants versus their needs,” noting that this family requested essential items like diapers, baby wipes, toilet paper and children’s books.

Kenzie emphasized the importance of helping families meet basic necessities.

“Everyone should have toilet paper; you need toilet paper,” she said. “So when the family said they need that, of course we will help them.”

Both children said their parents and grandparents instilled in them the importance of helping others. (Their parents did not want to be identified for this story.)

“Mom and Dad taught us the knowledge to give and not take. We learn mostly during Christmas time that if we want something, we should also help others get what they want and need,” Kenzie said.

This year, the siblings chose to include frying pans as part of their donations and are also giving away hand-me-downs such as counting and math books they’ve outgrown.

“It feels very special that I’m doing this. I’m not spending on myself but spending on other families who need it more,” Kolten said.

Since joining the Adopt-a-Family program four years ago, the Dahilig siblings have personally delivered the gifts to the families they help, instead of opting for the typical drop-off at the Helping Hands Hawai‘i center, to create a more meaningful and personal connection.

The Dahiligs will be dropping off the gifts to their chosen family on Monday.

Kenzie recalled that last year her family delivered gifts to a single mom with a child who was around the same age as she was.

“It was kind of hard because the family was crying a lot and then my mom almost cried,” she said. “Sometimes it can get so emotional.”

Kolten said it’s sometimes sad to see other kids lacking basic necessities like food, which makes him grateful for what he has.

“Some people don’t even get to eat cookies,” he said. “Not many people get to have a happy holiday. I think it’s important for all kids to learn to help others too.”

Kolten, who aspires to be a game designer, added that once he has the funds, he plans to “use the money to spoil other people.”

“We can just keep doing this and help other people, and when we help others, it will pass on for generations, and more people will help more people,” he said.

Kolten said he learned about the concept of “the cycle” from his teachers, explaining that when you make one person happy, they appreciate it and pass it on, creating a cycle of kindness that lasts forever.

“I’m just happy that I can help other families make their Christmas better than ever,” he said. “I’m appreciative that the families we help are appreciative too, and I just want to tell them to never give up.”

Kenzie also expressed her wish for the holidays, saying, “I hope everyone can have a good, good Christmas.”

BE A GOOD NEIGHBOR

The Good Neighbor Fund is an annual campaign that collects donations to assist our local ohana facing hardships during the holidays and throughout the year. Contributions to the fund help provide a variety of resources, including financial assistance for rent and/or utilities, essential goods, and services that support health, well-being and stability. In-person donations can be made at any First Hawaiian Bank branch, or contribute online at helpinghandshawaii.org/good-neighbor-fund/. Checks made out to “Good Neighbor Fund” also can be mailed to: c/o Helping Hands Hawai‘i, MSC 61572, P.O. Box 1300, Honolulu, HI 96807-1300.

