Wife of slain Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama dies at age 34

A family contact has confirmed that Ka‘ohinani Kalama, 34, the wife of slain Honolulu police officer Kaulike Kalama, has died this afternoon.

“The family of Officer Kaulike Kalama is saddened to report that his loving wife of 12 years has passed away as a result of an ongoing medical condition,” Wayne Surface, pastor at Ohana Baptist Church, said in a statement on behalf of the family. “We praise God that she is once again united with the love of her life, but we will truly miss her.”

Ka‘ohinani Kalama died just months after her husband died in the line of duty.

They leave behind their son, Kaumana.

“We appreciate your prayers for her family, especially their son Kaumana, as they endure this loss so soon after the tragic passing of Kaulike,” Surface said.

Surface wanted to quell any rumors that Ka‘ohinani Kalama’s death was directly related to the death of her husband. He said she had health issues for several years, but did not elaborate what they were.

Kaulike Kalama, 34, and fellow Honolulu police officer Tiffany Enriquez, 38, were both shot and killed while responding to a call in the Diamond Head area Jan. 19.

“The family, of course, is obviously devastated,” Surface told the Star-Advertiser. “They’re doing their best to move forward.”

Condolences can be sent to Ohana Baptist Church at 2879 Paa St. Messages can also be left at a Facebook page in memory of Ka‘ohinani Kalama.