FBI arrests Honolulu businessman Mike Miske, multiple suspects in kidnapping and murder of Hawaii Kai man

The FBI arrested multiple people this morning including Honolulu businessman Mike Miske as part of a federal indictment in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a Hawaii Kai man.

The indictment unsealed today named Miske and 10 others charged with multiple offenses. Authorities allege the men engaged in racketeering activity involving murder, kidnapping, arson and robbery.

According to the federal complaint, Miske and others “did willfully, intentionally, and knowingly combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together and with each other and others to murder Jonathan Fraser.”

The alleged kidnapping occurred in July 2016.

Federal prosecutors allege Miske offered thousands of dollars to four people to kill Fraser. In the complaint, authorities alleged he arranged to purchase a Boston Whaler in June 2016 to dump “Fraser’s body into the ocean after Fraser was kidnapped and killed.”

The indictment also alleges the defendants used “various techniques to avoid law enforcement scrutiny of the Miske Enterprise’s criminal activities” that include threats and intimidation against potential witnesses.

FBI special agents were at a home on Kuuna Street in Kailua this morning as part of the investigation.