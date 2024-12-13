Hawaii island police seek 3 escapees from Hilo facility

Hawaii island police said they are looking for a trio of escapees from Hale Nani Correctional Facility in Hilo who stole the car of a facility employee.

The three men were last seen leaving the facility in a gray 2014 Nissan Altima with Hawaii license plate number ZCK-261, according to a Hawaii Police Department news release.

“It is unknown what direction they were heading at the time of escape,” police said. “The stolen vehicle belongs to a civilian facility employee. Police are currently investigating how the inmates obtained the vehicle keys and escaped.”

Clyde Loa was in custody for multiple counts of auto theft and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle. Kawai Pomroy was in custody for abuse of a household or family member. Joseph C. Fernandez was in custody for probation revocation for a firearms violation.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loa, Pomroy, or Fernandez to contact Lieutenant Grant K. Todd of the Hilo Patrol at (808) 935-3311, or email to grant.todd@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Police gave this information on the escapees:

>> Loa, 31, is 5-foot-9, 225 pounds with black hair and beard and brown eyes.

Pomroy, 42, is 6-foot-2, 260 pounds with dark blonde hair, brown eyes and a graying goatee.

And Fernandez, 35, is 5-foot-11 inches, 195 pounds, with black hair and beard, both starting to gray.

All three were last seen Friday at 4:27 p.m.

