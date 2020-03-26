Kauai police launch checkpoints to enforce lockdown compliance

The Kauai Police Department planned to establish checkpoints around the island starting at 11 a.m. today to enforce the stay-at-home orders issued by Gov. David Ige and Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami to try to control the spread of the coronavirus.

“It is urgent that our community respond to this pandemic and comply with these orders,” said Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck. “If this isn’t taken seriously, our small island’s healthcare system will not be able to withstand community spread of the virus. Please, stay at home and do your part for the wellbeing of our community.”

Violations of the orders are a misdemeanor punishable by fines of up to $5,000 or up to one year in jail.

Additional details on the effort will be provided in Kawakami’s daily COVID-19 update, which will be posted today on Facebook and http://www.kauai.gov/.