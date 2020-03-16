Hawaii’s first community-spread case of coronavirus appears in Windward Oahu

A younger tour guide at Kualoa Ranch with no recent travel history has contracted the coronavirus in the state’s first confirmed case of community transmission.

Dr. Scott Miscovich told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the woman came into his Windward Urgent Care clinic, a regional COVID-19 screening and treatment center, on Wednesday and received the positive results Sunday night. The case brings Hawaii’s coronavirus count to 8.

“We remained opened until almost 11 ‘o clock last night screening all of her immediate family and contacts,” he said. “At this stage, the key to preventing broad-spread COVID-19 transmission is to begin much more aggressive testing, which the private medical sector throughout the state has taken up the responsibility to do.”

By this morning, 25 members of her family and contacts have been screened, with results still pending, he said.

Miscovich said he is working with Kualoa Ranch to test its employees and will be going to the ranch tomorrow at 8 a.m. to do broad screening and provide instruction on symptoms and staying calm.

All 7 of the previously confirmed COVID-19 cases in Hawaii have recently traveled to areas of outbreak.

“The number of cases that will be testing positive will rise significantly. The private health community has now come together and is prepared to handle this,” Miscovich said. “Just be vigilant. Protect our kupuna. Follow the guidelines that are being discussed across the world of social distancing … and try to avoid large groups of individuals together.”

The state Department of Health hasn’t released any information on the case, but has scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. today.