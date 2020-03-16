WATCH LIVE: Gov. David Ige provides an update on coronavirus concerns in Hawaii

Gov. David Ige is making an announcement at a news conference today about a supplemental emergency proclamation for COVID-19.
Joining Ige are Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, and Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.
Watch the news conference below:
