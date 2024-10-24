Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Passenger dies after crash on Diamond Head Road

Today

The passenger of a car involved in a two-car collision on Diamond Head Road in Kahala Sunday night has died, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office informed HPD that the woman who had been a passenger in one of the cars had succumbed to her injuries.

On Sunday, a 59-year-old man and his passenger, a 34-year-old woman, were hospitalized after a collision with a parked car east of Poka Street.

Police said speed was a contributing factor to the crash that occurred at about 8:22 p.m., and that the man lost control and veered into a parked car with two people inside in the opposite lane.

The driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition, and his passenger was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said this was the 37th fatality in Honolulu this year, compared to 44 at the same time last year.

