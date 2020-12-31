comscore More attention-grabbing Hawaii stories from 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

More attention-grabbing Hawaii stories from 2020

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  COURTESY HPD Michael Miske Jr.

    COURTESY HPD

    Michael Miske Jr.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Louis Kealoha (R) arriving with his attorney Rustam Barbee.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Louis Kealoha (R) arriving with his attorney Rustam Barbee.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Katherine Kealoha bail hearing at Federal Court.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Katherine Kealoha bail hearing at Federal Court.

On July 15, federal authorities announced the unsealing of an indictment charging Oahu businessman Michael Miske Jr. and 10 associates with crimes including racketeering, drug trafficking, murder, kidnapping, robbery and activities involving chemical weapons, extortion, money laundering and bank and wire fraud. Read more

