Woman, 68, suffers serious leg injury in shark attack off Waikoloa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 am
    A 68-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury when she was bitten by shark while swimming offshore of Waikoloa this morning, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

A 68-year-old woman suffered a serious leg injury when she was bitten by shark while swimming offshore of Waikoloa this morning, the Hawaii County Fire Department said.

The woman was about 500 yards offshore of Anaehoomalu Bay when a shark attacked her about 8 a.m.

Fire officials said Good Samaritans helped her back to shore where she was met by first responders who treated her lower-right leg injury and took her to a hospital in serious condition.

The size of the shark is unknown, officials said.

