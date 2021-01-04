comscore GIs buried as ‘unknowns’ in Philippines returned to state for identification | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

GIs buried as ‘unknowns’ in Philippines returned to state for identification

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • AIR FORCE Above, the graves of unknown service members buried at the cemetery in Manila. The remains from 15 graves were exhumed in an effort to identify personnel who died during WWII.

    Above, the graves of unknown service members buried at the cemetery in Manila. The remains from 15 graves were exhumed in an effort to identify personnel who died during WWII.

  • AIR FORCE Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, above, conducted an “honorable carry” Dec. 21 for the remains of unidentified U.S. service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The remains were disinterred from graves at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.

    Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, above, conducted an “honorable carry” Dec. 21 for the remains of unidentified U.S. service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The remains were disinterred from graves at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency recently conducted an “honorable carry” ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for about 40 sets of “unknown” World War II U.S. remains that were returned from the Philippines for identification. Read more

