GIs buried as ‘unknowns’ in Philippines returned to state for identification
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
AIR FORCE
Above, the graves of unknown service members buried at the cemetery in Manila. The remains from 15 graves were exhumed in an effort to identify personnel who died during WWII.
AIR FORCE
Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, above, conducted an “honorable carry” Dec. 21 for the remains of unidentified U.S. service members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The remains were disinterred from graves at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines.