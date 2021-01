Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After weeks of cooking special dinners, it’s a relief to be able to make a simple and delicious meal with just four ingredients. Keenan Sue is known best as Punahou’s baseball coach and as a commercial real estate broker. Read more

After weeks of cooking special dinners, it’s a relief to be able to make a simple and delicious meal with just four ingredients. Keenan Sue is known best as Punahou’s baseball coach and as a commercial real estate broker. But among family, he is known for his cooking — especially after a long day at the beach. That’s when he’s frequently asked for his creation, Oyster Sauce Chicken.

The process starts with a rub of lemon pepper on chicken thighs, then an oyster sauce marinade. Sue adds chopped green onions for color. But if green is not your color, omit them. The Manoa resident cooks the chicken on the grill, but if you prefer, bake it. Either way, the result is a moist and very tasty dish.

His recipe keeps the cooking time down with boneless, skinless chicken thighs, but if you have bone-in chicken, increase the cooking time. If you want crispy skin, buy chicken with the skin on, and then broil it after baking, skin side up.

Start the year off right with a pleasing, easy recipe that even children will enjoy.

Keenan Sue’s Oyster Sauce Chicken

2-1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

4 teaspoons lemon pepper

1 cup oyster sauce

1 cup chopped green onions

Trim fat from thighs. Rub lemon pepper into chicken. Marinate chicken in oyster sauce and green onions for 1 hour.

Heat oven to 350 degrees or prepare grill. Place chicken on foil-lined baking pan or on grill rack. Bake about 25 to 30 minutes, or barbecue until chicken is cooked and an instant read thermometer registers 165 degrees. Makes about 7 chicken thighs.

Approximate nutritional information, per chicken thigh (based on 7 thighs): 220 calories, 9 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 150 mg cholesterol,1,450 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, no fiber, 1 g sugar, 28 g protein

”Easy Kine” features simple dishes that start with commercially prepared ingredients. Lynette Lo Tom is excited to hear your tried-and-true suggestions. Contact her at 275-3004, email lynette@brightlightcookery.com or via instagram at brightlightcookery. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.